Mexico says regrets Ford's move to cancel Mexican plant

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico regrets Ford's decision to cancel plans to build a plant in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi and has made sure that the company will reimburse the state for any costs associated with the investment, the government said on Tuesday.

The second largest U.S. automaker (F.N) said it will scrap the $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million at a Michigan factory, after President-elect Donald Trump had harshly criticized the Mexico investment plan.