Ford China venture to recall 220,000 SUVs over risk of fuel leak

A man walks past a Ford Kuga car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s China joint venture will recall roughly 220,000 Kuga sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) over potential fuel leakages, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the recall is specific to China.

Driving on severely bumpy roads could lead fuel tubes in the SUVs to rub against other components, over time leading to wear and tear and potential fuel leaks, the watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, said on its website.

The recall affects Kugas produced by Changan Ford, a 50-50 joint venture between Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, between 2012 and 2014.