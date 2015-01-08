FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says 2014 China auto sales up 19 percent year on year
January 8, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ford says 2014 China auto sales up 19 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen during preparations for the 2014 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 1.11 million vehicles in China in 2014, up 19 percent from the previous year, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.

In the month of December, Ford sold 107,244 vehicles, up 13 percent from a year earlier. That follows a 2 percent rise in November and a 1 percent fall in October.

Ford has said its growth in China has been constrained by a shortage of manufacturing capacity and is adding new plants in the country.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
