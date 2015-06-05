FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says China May retail vehicle sales up 4 percent year on year
June 5, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

Ford says China May retail vehicle sales up 4 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee uses a laptop next to a car body at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford for the first time reported retail rather than wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more accurate gauge of consumer demand.

Under the new reporting method, the automaker’s sales for January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (000550.SZ).

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Nick Heath; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
