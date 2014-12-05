FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says November China auto sales up two percent year-on-year
#Business News
December 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ford says November China auto sales up two percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The front grill logo of a Ford F150 pick-up truck is shown in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 100,834 vehicles in China in November, up 2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

That follows a 1.0 percent year-on-year fall in October and a 0.2 percent dip in September.

Ford’s sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled 1,007,425 vehicles, up 20 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford has said its growth in China has been constrained by shortages in manufacturing capacities.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (000550.SZ).

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
