DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) will seek to raise about $2 billion in long-term debt, a senior executive said on Monday, the first time the company has sought to add to its automotive debt in nearly four years.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the Americas region, said the funds will largely go for investment in new technology. He said the benchmark figure for the issue is $2 billion.

Details on the debt-raising plan were due to be released later on Monday, Ford said.

“It’s an opportunistic time," Hinrichs told Reuters in an interview on Monday morning. "It’s a supportive marketplace for long-term debt given where rates are, and we want to make sure that throughout the cycle of the industry we have the flexibility to do what we need to do and want to do, especially in the emerging part of the business.”

