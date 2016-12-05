Trump advisors aim to privatize oil-rich Indian reservations
WASHINGTON Native American reservations cover just 2 percent of the United States, but they may contain about a fifth of the nation’s oil and gas, along with vast coal reserves.
DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Monday said it will seek to raise about $2 billion in long-term debt, the first time Ford has sought to add to its automotive debt in nearly four years.
Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the Americas region, said the funds will largely go for investment in new technology.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON Native American reservations cover just 2 percent of the United States, but they may contain about a fifth of the nation’s oil and gas, along with vast coal reserves.
NEW YORK The U.S. election of Donald Trump has created "considerable" uncertainty over the policies he will pursue so it is too soon for the Federal Reserve to judge whether its plan for gradual interest rate hikes needs adjusting, one of the most influential Fed policymakers said on Monday.
BEIJING/FRANKFURT The sale of Aixtron to Chinese investors could go ahead under new terms if the German semiconductor equipment maker sells its Silicon Valley division separately to get around U.S. objections, analysts said Monday.