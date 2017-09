The logos of Ford and Mazda Motor Co are seen at the company's assembly plant in Pretoria July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects to build about 99 percent of its vehicles on just nine global platforms by 2016, according to product development chief Raj Nair.

The automaker now builds about 90 percent of its vehicles on 15 global platforms, Nair said Monday at a Ford briefing for analysts. Eventually, it plans to reduce the number of platforms to eight.