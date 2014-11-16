Ford shares poised for a rebound: Barron's

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ford Motor shares may be in for a rebound and could climb 30 percent in a year, said Barron’s financial newspaper in its edition to be published Monday.

The company is likely to benefit from the release of its new F-150 truck, which has already received high marks from industry experts, it said, noting the F-series trucks bring in the bulk of Ford’s automotive profit.

The stock has been marked down because the company’s earnings are being hit by high warranty costs, poor results in Russia and South America and lost production during the F-150 transition, the report said. Ford’s stock closed Friday at $15.14 and is down 1.9 percent for the year so far.

Also, the paper said, though North American car and truck trade has bounced back to such high levels that investors have become worried, another downturn is unlikely.