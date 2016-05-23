FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ford to recall 48,700 EcoSport SUVs in India
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 20, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Ford to recall 48,700 EcoSport SUVs in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016.Edgard Garrido/File Photo

(This May 20 story corrects to show recall to fix bundle clips on fuel, brake lines, not the lines themselves in paragraph one)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) has issued a voluntary recall of a total 48,700 EcoSport sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in India to fix bundle clips on fuel and brake lines, and rear folding seats, the company's local unit said in a statement on Friday.

Ford India Private Ltd will recall 48,000 EcoSport diesel vehicles, made between April 2013 and June 2014, to install new bundle clips on fuel and brake lines, it said in the statement.

It plans to recall another 700 EcoSport vehicles made between January and February 2016 and fitted with a 60/40 rear folding seat.

"On certain vehicles, the 40 percent rear seat backrest might have been assembled with bolts that do not meet Ford's material specification, potentially causing the bolts to break," the company said.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.