Ford Motor to recall 42,300 cars in India to fix airbag deployment-related issue

A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will recall 42,300 cars in India likely affected by a software error “which could result in the airbags not deploying in certain collisions in which they are intended to deploy”, the carmaker’s local arm said on Friday.

Ford India will recall the Figo hatchback and Figo Aspire compact sedan built at its new plant in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, it said in a statement.

The company did not clarify if the software error affects only domestic sales or exports from the plant as well.

“A corrective action on all Figo and Figo Aspire vehicles, presently at Ford dealerships, has been undertaken, leading to a resumption of deliveries to customers,” Ford India said, adding that the recalled cars would also get a software upgrade.