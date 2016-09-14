FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Factbox: Ford invests less than rivals in future mobility
September 14, 2016

Factbox: Ford invests less than rivals in future mobility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) investments and acquisitions in the area known as mobility - encompassing car-sharing and self-driving vehicles and a range of online services - appear to be much smaller than those of its major competitors, according to a Reuters analysis of company data.

Following is a breakdown of what major automakers have said they are spending.

Ford Motor Co

Total investments in future mobility: less than $500 million

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Velodyne (lidar)

- Chariot (dynamic routing)

- Civil Maps (mapping)

- SAIPS (artificial intelligence/machine learning)

- Pivotal (software/analytics)

- ZoomCar (ride sharing)

General Motors Co

Total investments in future mobility: more than $1.2 billion

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Cruise Automation (autonomy)

- Lyft (ride services)

- Turo (ride sharing)

- Flinc (ride sharing)

Daimler AG

Total investments in future mobility: more than $1.4 billion

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Here (mapping)

- Mytaxi (ride hailing)

- Hailo (ride hailing)

- Blacklane (chauffeur service)

- RideScout (route planning)

- GlobeSherpa (mobile ticketing)

- Zonar (fleet management)

- Tiramizoo (delivery)

BMW AG

Total investment in future mobility: more than $1 billion

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Here (mapping)

- Scoop (ride sharing)

- Stratim (logistics)

- Moovit (route planning)

- Zendrive (analytics)

- RideCell (fleet management)

Volkswagen/Audi

Total investment in future mobility: more than $1.2 billion

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Here (mapping)

- Gett (ride services)

- Silvercar (car sharing)

Toyota Motor Corp

Total investment in future mobility: more than $1.1 billion

Key investments/acquisitions:

- Uber (ride services)

- Jaybridge (robotics)

- Preferred Networks (machine learning)

- UIEvolution (software)

- Kymeta (connectivity)

- DEKA (robotics)

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby

