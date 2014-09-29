FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford sees rising pre-tax margins in Asia, Europe
#Business News
September 29, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ford sees rising pre-tax margins in Asia, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEARBORN (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects a 2015 pre-tax loss of about $250 million in Europe, although it still is targeting a return to profitability, executives told investors at a meeting Monday near company headquarters.

Ford said it expects Europe pre-tax operating margins of between 3 percent and 5 percent by 2020.

The automaker said it expects Asia-Pacific industry sales of between 51 million and 53 million vehicles by 2020, rising significantly from an expected 40 million to 42 million in 2015. China alone will account for a projected sales of 29 million to 31 million vehicles in 2020, executives said.

Ford expects a pre-tax operating profit this year in Asia-Pacific of $700 million, and higher next year, with Asia-Pacific margins rising to between 12 percent and 14 percent by 2020.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
