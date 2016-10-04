A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

DETROIT U.S. vehicle safety regulators have opened an investigation into complaints of brake problems in an estimated 282,000 recent model year Ford F-150 pickup trucks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website on Tuesday.

There have been 25 consumer complaints that include claims of "a sudden and complete loss of brakes," the agency said. The vehicles affected are the 2015 and 2016 model year F-150s that have 3.5-liter engines.

The F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in North America.

No injuries or accidents have been reported, the NHTSA said.

Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt said the company is cooperating with federal safety officials.

The investigation was one of three opened last Wednesday for Ford vehicles. Separate investigations into 2011-2013 model year Edge SUVs and 2010 Fusion sedans were posted on the NHTSA website on Monday.

