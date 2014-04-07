FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to recall about 434,000 vehicles
#Business News
April 7, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ford to recall about 434,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 2013 Ford Fusion is unveiled on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would recall about 434,700 vehicles mainly in North America due to two separate and unrelated issues.

The company is recalling about 385,750 Escape compact SUVs as rust could cause the vehicle’s subframe and lower control arm to separate, potentially diminishing steering control, it said in an e-mail.

The recall affects model-years 2001-2004 sold or currently registered in the United States and Canada.

Ford said that rusting could occur in vehicles used in high-corrosion environments, particularly those areas where salt was used on the roads to melt ice.

The company also said it was calling back about 48,950 model-year 2013-2014 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, Escape and C-MAX vehicles to replace seat-back frames that did not comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards.

Some of the frames may have been produced with sub-standard welds, increasing the risk of injury during collisions, Ford said.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
