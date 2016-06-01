FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford expands recall of vehicles with defective Takata airbags
June 1, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

Ford expands recall of vehicles with defective Takata airbags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen on a car's back at a scrapyard in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, May 21, 2016.Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it would recall about 1.9 million vehicles fitted with defective airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp 7312.T, in North America.

Ford said on Wednesday that the affected vehicles include 2007-2010 Edge, 2006-2011 Fusion, 2005-2011 Mustang, 2007-2011 Ranger, 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX and 2006-2011 Lincoln MKZ, Zephyr and Mercury Milan. (ford.to/1TXwcjf)

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 1 to say Ford's new recall "involves about 1.9 million vehicles", not "takes total number of recalled vehicles to 1.9 million")

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

