Ford expands recall of vehicles with defective Takata airbags

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it would recall about 1.9 million vehicles fitted with defective airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp 7312.T, in North America.

Ford said on Wednesday that the affected vehicles include 2007-2010 Edge, 2006-2011 Fusion, 2005-2011 Mustang, 2007-2011 Ranger, 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX and 2006-2011 Lincoln MKZ, Zephyr and Mercury Milan. (ford.to/1TXwcjf)

