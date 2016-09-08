FILE PHOTO - The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Ford Motor Co (F.N) lowered its 2016 adjusted pre-tax profit forecast to $10.2 billion from the at least $10.8 billion it forecast in July because of a $640 million charge for an expanded vehicle recall, the company said on Thursday.

The recall is for side-door latches that may come unhinged while vehicles are in motion. It was expanded on Thursday by 1.5 million vehicles to 2.4 million vehicles.

"With this expanded (recall), we now expect our 2016 total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion. We continue to expect our total company adjusted pre-tax profit in the third quarter of 2016 to be about 10 percent of our full-year 2016 results," Ford said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

When it issued second-quarter financial results in late July, Ford said its 2016 adjusted pre-tax profit would be equal to or greater than last year’s $10.8 billion.

Ford said the new expense will show in its third-quarter results and primarily in North America, its most profitable region which has been driving record company profits recently.

Ford has recalled nearly 4 million vehicles for door latch issues in six separate recalls since 2014.

