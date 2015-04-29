Ford recalls over 591,000 vehicles for steering, other problems

Front grille of a 2015 Ford Super Duty pickup truck is shown at the press day for the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday it is recalling more than 591,000 vehicles in North America for four separate problems, including possible broken bolts that could make steering more difficult.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it is recalling 518,313 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans from model years 2013-2015 and Ford Edge crossover vehicle from 2015 model year because steering gear motor attachment bolts may break due to corrosion. In that case, the steering system would default to manual mode, making it more difficult to steer, especially at lower speeds.

While no total loss of steering would occur, the problem could increase the risk of a crash, Ford said.

Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries in the recall. Of the affected vehicles, 487,301 are in the United States and its territories, and 31,012 in Canada.

Dealers will replace the bolts and any damaged steering gear at no cost, Ford said. Customers located in non-corrosion states or provinces will be covered by an extended warranty.

Ford also recalled 50,157 Ford Focus, Edge Escape and Transit Connect vehicles from 2014 model year and Fiesta cars from 2014-2015 model years because of a nickel plating issue that could cause the fuel pump to seize. That could cause the vehicle to fail to start or to stall while driving.

Ford said it was aware of one incident that may be related to this issue.

Of the recalled vehicles, 45,505 vehicles are in the United States, 4,618 are in Canada and 34 are in Mexico. Dealers will replace the fuel delivery module.

Ford recalled 22,616 Lincoln MKZ sedans from 2015 model year because the parking lamps may be brighter than regulations allow, adversely affecting the vision of oncoming drivers. Of the affected vehicles, 21,435 are in the United States, 1,066 are in Canada and 115 are in Mexico.

Dealers will update software that controls the intensity of the lamps. Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Ford also recalled 91 Ford F-150 pickup trucks from model year 2015 for potential underbody heat shield issues that increase the risk of a fire. Of the affected vehicles, 73 are in the United States and 18 in Canada.

Dealers will install missing parts as needed. Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries.