Ford opens new Silicon Valley research center
January 22, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ford opens new Silicon Valley research center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Ford logo is pictured on the rooftop of Austria's Ford head branch in Vienna March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co opened a new Silicon Valley research center in Palo Alto to speed up technology development and experiments in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles and big data, the company said on Thursday.

Dragos Maciuca, an engineer formerly with Apple Inc, will head the facility, Ford said.

The research center will focus on projects such as the integration of Ford vehicles with the Nest application interface, which targets home and emergency system management while on the road.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
