DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday said third-quarter net income fell by more than 50 percent as lower sales, higher recall costs and a complicated introduction of a new pickup truck undermined profitability in North America.

The automaker affirmed its forecast that it would earn $10.2 billion for the full year and said it would return to positive cash flow after burning through $2 billion in the third quarter.

Ford reported net income of $1 billion, or 24 cents a share, down from $2.2 billion, or 55 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain one-time items, Ford said earnings were 26 cents a share, ahead of the analysts' average estimate of 20 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

