The Ford logo is seen on a vehicle at Ford car plant in Craiova, 230km (143 miles) west of Bucharest, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) sales analyst Erich Merkle said the company expects U.S. auto industry sales to rise 3 percent in August, easily beating expectations of a 0.1 percent gain.

Ford’s sales beat expectations. The No. 2 auto maker reported August U.S. sales of 222,174, up 0.4 percent.