Ford's U.S. vehicle sales dip 11.7 percent in October

Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. September 30, 2016.

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported an 11.7 percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led by a decline in sales of cars such as the Mustang and Ford Fusion sedan.

October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813 from 213,938 a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker's October sales missed Autodata Corp's estimate of 208,259 vehicles. Autodata, an industry body, tracks new vehicle deliveries.

Overall U.S. auto sales fell 5.8 percent to 1,372,320 vehicles in October, Autodata reported, with the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 18.02 million vehicles.

Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the industry.

A fire on Monday at the Detroit-based automaker's headquarters interrupted power to a data center the company and its dealers use to report and track sales.