Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported an 11.7 percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led by a decline in sales of cars such as Fusion and Mustang.

October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813 from 213,938 a year earlier, Ford said on Wednesday.

Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the industry due to a fire on Monday at its headquarters, which interrupted power to a data center that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)