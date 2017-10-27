U.S. probes Ford Fusion cars for potential detached steering wheels

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is opening a preliminary investigation into 841,000 Ford Motor Co (F.N) cars over concerns steering wheels could detach while driving.

FILE PHOTO: Workers prepare a 2015 Ford Fusion hybrid car for display at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2015. The show officially opens on January 6. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The auto safety agency said it is investigating 2014-2016 model Ford Fusion cars after three reports of steering wheel bolts becoming loose, including one report of a steering wheel completely detaching while a driver attempted to turn into a gas station. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.