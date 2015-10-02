FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHTSA upgrades probe on Ford's police interceptor vehicles
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
October 2, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

NHTSA upgrades probe on Ford's police interceptor vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is upgrading its investigation on 20,275 Ford Motor Co’s Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles over sudden brake failures.

In April, the NHTSA had first opened a preliminary investigation into reports of brake failures in the model year 2015 vehicles.

The U.S. vehicle safety regulator is now conducting an engineering analysis, a step required before it can formally demand Ford for a recall.

The Sacramento police fleet has reported seven front hose failures in five different Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles used for its emergency vehicle operation course training, according to a document filed with the NHTSA

None of the failures resulted in any crashes so far, the document said.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

