Ford recalls older model Escape and Mercury Mariner hybrids
#Business News
September 12, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ford recalls older model Escape and Mercury Mariner hybrids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of a Ford Escape hybrid vehicle is shown at the Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Claycomo, Missouri. March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling about 74,000 older model Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner crossover vehicles because the electronic hybrid system may overheat, according to a filing with U.S. regulators on Friday.

Escapes from model years 2005 to 2008 and Mariners from 2006 to 2008 are affected by the recall. Ford said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Ford told regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that a coolant pump may malfunction, which can cause the hybrid electronics systems to overheat and possibly lead to more serious problems.

“When the hybrid electronics system gets too hot it will shut down the powertrain, resulting in a stall-like condition, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to Ford’s filing with NHTSA.

About 3,500 of the affected vehicles were sold in Canada, and most of the rest in the United States. In North America, about 66,000 Escape hybrids and about 7,800 Mariner hybrids are included in the recall.

Ford also said Friday it was recalling nearly 400 Ford Focus sedans from the 2014 model year and Lincoln MKC crossovers from the 2015 model year for potential problems with a fuel delivery module filter.

No accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the issue, Ford said.

And Ford said on Friday it was recalling about 1,700 of its biggest pickup trucks, the Ford F-650 and F-750 with diesel engines from the 2014 model year because of possible problems with seals on fuel filters. The vehicles were sold in the United States and Canada.

Ford said it knew of no injuries or crashes linked to the issue on the big trucks.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
