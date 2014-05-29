FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 Taurus sedans in North America
#Business News
May 29, 2014 / 6:39 PM / 3 years ago

Ford recalls nearly 200,000 Taurus sedans in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it is recalling nearly 200,000 Taurus sedans in North America from the 2010 to 2014 model years on a corrosion issue.

The company also said it is recalling 82,576 sedans with floor mats that may interfere with the operation of accelerator pedals. The floor mats were put in 2006 to 2011 model year Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan and Lincoln Zephyr and MKZ sedans.

Ford said it is recalling a total of nearly 1.4 million vehicles, most of them for the possible loss of power steering.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
