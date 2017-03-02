South Africa's consumer watchdog to probe Ford after Kuga recall

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.

"The National Consumer Commission says that it has instituted an investigation into the activities of Ford Motor Company Southern Africa and its dealerships, for alleged prohibited conduct," the commission said in a statement posted on its website.

"The NCC received more than 130 complaints against Ford

SA relating to various issues, including the combusting of Kuga vehicles, since December last year," it said.

Ford could not immediately be reached for comment.