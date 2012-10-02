Ford says U.S. industry auto sales up 12 percent from year before

Ford cars are reflected in the company's logo at the carmakers' booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Tuesday it expects U.S. September auto sales to show a gain of 12 percent from a year ago.

Ford said it expects an annualized seasonally adjusted sales rate of 15 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks, which would suggest a light vehicle annualized rate of about 14.7 million vehicles.

Ford’s September sales were flat compared with a year before.

Ford and other major automakers are reporting September sales on Tuesday.