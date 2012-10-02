FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford says U.S. industry auto sales up 12 percent from year before
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2012 / 2:48 PM / 5 years ago

Ford says U.S. industry auto sales up 12 percent from year before

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ford cars are reflected in the company's logo at the carmakers' booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Tuesday it expects U.S. September auto sales to show a gain of 12 percent from a year ago.

Ford said it expects an annualized seasonally adjusted sales rate of 15 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks, which would suggest a light vehicle annualized rate of about 14.7 million vehicles.

Ford’s September sales were flat compared with a year before.

Ford and other major automakers are reporting September sales on Tuesday.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.