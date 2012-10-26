FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators probe Ford's Taurus, Sable for throttle issue
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 26, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Regulators probe Ford's Taurus, Sable for throttle issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators are investigating 310,000 Taurus and Mercury Sable cars built by Ford Motor Co over a problem that could cause the throttle to be stuck open.

The cars were built for the model years 2000 to 2003 and equipped with 3.0-liter V6 Duratec engines, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The agency received 50 complaints of possible stuck throttles that could have been caused by fractured speed control cable collars. The problem may lead to an engine component getting stuck when the throttle is closing, leaving the throttle 26 percent open.

In a statement on Friday, Ford said it was cooperating with NHTSA.

“We have just begun our investigation and have very limited information at this time,” Ford spokeswoman Marcey Zwiebel said.

Reporting By Paul Lienert and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.