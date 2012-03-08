FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford urges shareholders to reject TRC tender offer
March 8, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 6 years

Ford urges shareholders to reject TRC tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is urging shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by Toronto-based TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 8 million shares in the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

TRC is seeking to buy the shares, which would represent 0.21 percent of Ford’s common stock, for $11.70 apiece. Ford’s stock was trading up 1.6 percent at $12.43 on Thursday afternoon.

“This does not benefit our shareholders in any way, which is why we are recommending that they reject the mini-tender offer,” Ford spokesman Jay Cooney said on Thursday.

Ford was notified of TRC’s move on February 29. TRC made similar offers for shares of U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) in November and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) last month.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr

