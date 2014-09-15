FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators probe 205,000 Ford Fiestas for door-latch issue
September 15, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators probe 205,000 Ford Fiestas for door-latch issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A model poses beside a Ford Fiesta during a media presentation of the 33rd Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into an estimated 205,000 Ford Fiesta small cars after receiving consumer complaints that doors failed to properly latch or stay closed.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary evaluation into the issue in model year 2011 to 2013 Fiesta cars after it received 61 complaints.

A spokeswoman at Ford Motor Co said on Monday that the No. 2 U.S. automaker was cooperating with the NHTSA investigation.

In several cases, the “door ajar” warning light on the dash appeared, according to documents filed on the NHTSA website. In 12 cases, the door opened after it was shut and the drivers started their routes. One injury was reported.

NHTSA said in the documents filed online that it was opening the investigation to further analyze the scope, frequency and consequences of the reported incidents.

A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
