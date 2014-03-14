Ford Europe sales up 11.6 percent in February on compact, SUV demand

The Ford Motor Company Inc. logo is seen on a wall at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) increased European car sales by 11.6 percent in February, the brand’s ninth straight monthly gain, fueled by demand for compact vehicles and SUVs.

Deliveries in the so-called Euro-20 markets, including all major countries plus the Baltic states, rose to 69,900 models, extending the two-month gain to 10.4 percent or 150,800 autos, Ford Europe said on Friday.

Top-selling models last month include the Fiesta compact and Kuga SUV, deliveries of which were up 16 percent and 43 percent respectively, Ford said.

Ford delivered 12,700 units in its top U.K. market in February, flat on year-ago levels, and posted a 17 percent gain in Germany, its No. 2 European market, to 16,700 cars.

Ford’s loss-making European division is counting on new models and a stabilizing market to increase sales this year, after shrinking demand inflicted a 2.1 percent drop in 2013 deliveries.