Ford India to recall 20,752 EcoSport cars to inspect corrosion concerns
#Business News
December 16, 2014 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Ford India to recall 20,752 EcoSport cars to inspect corrosion concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo is seen on the bonnet of a Ford car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) India unit on Tuesday said it will recall 20,752 EcoSport cars in the country to correct concerns about fuel and vapor line corrosion in the long-term.

Ford India said in a statement it will inspect variants of its EcoSport sports utility vehicle made at the company’s Chennai plant in south India between Jan. 2013 and Sept. 2014.

The company will also check the vehicles for reorienting wiring harness related to the correct deployment of side airbags, Ford said.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
