Ford recalls some Escape, Fusion models on engine overheating risk

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it was recalling some Escape SE and SEL models and Fusion SE and SEL models due to the risk of engine overheating that may cause fire.

The voluntary recall involves 2013 versions of the models with 1.6-liter engines, the company said in a statement. The issue does not affect the models with other engines.

Ford estimated that there are about 73,320 Escape SUVs and 15,833 Fusion midsize sedans in the United States and Canada with 1.6-liter engines.