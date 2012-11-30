FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford recalls some Escape, Fusion models on engine overheating risk
November 30, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

Ford recalls some Escape, Fusion models on engine overheating risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of a Ford car is pictured during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it was recalling some Escape SE and SEL models and Fusion SE and SEL models due to the risk of engine overheating that may cause fire.

The voluntary recall involves 2013 versions of the models with 1.6-liter engines, the company said in a statement. The issue does not affect the models with other engines.

Ford estimated that there are about 73,320 Escape SUVs and 15,833 Fusion midsize sedans in the United States and Canada with 1.6-liter engines.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Don Sebastian

