FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foresight Energy Partners sees IPO of up to $300 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 12, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Foresight Energy Partners sees IPO of up to $300 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coal miner Foresight Energy Partners L.P., owned by billionaire Christopher Cline, raised the size of its planned initial public offering to $300 million.

In its latest filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company, which operates underground mines in the Illinois Basin, named Citigroup and Morgan Stanley as the underwriters for the offering.

Foresight Energy had initially expected to raise up to $100 million through the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

The company, which plans to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FELP,” intends to distribute the IPO proceeds to Foresight Reserves, which owns the firm’s general partner.

Foresight Reserves is owned by energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC and The Cline Group.

The filing did not reveal how many units the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.