FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist hedge fund urges Forest City to explore options
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 30, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 8 months ago

Activist hedge fund urges Forest City to explore options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore “strategic options”.

Land and Buildings said it believed Forest City had at least 40 percent upside to its net asset value, given its “enviable” collection of high quality real estate, which includes malls, retail centers and residential rental properties.

The hedge fund blamed Forest City’s “tangled web of nepotism”, “self dealing” and failure of corporate governance for its depressed margins, bloated general and administrative expenses and “value-destroying capital allocation”.

Land and Buildings said it was calling on Forest City to convene a special meeting of its shareholders to put the company’s 13-person board to a vote.

Shares of Forest City, which had a market value of $5.76 billion as of Friday’s close, were up 2 percent at $22.09 in late morning trading on Monday.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.