FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's QIC buys U.S. shopping center for $750 million
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 3, 2016 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's QIC buys U.S. shopping center for $750 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment fund QIC Ltd [QINVE.UL] said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in a U.S. shopping center and other development rights, in a deal valued at about $750 million

Queensland state-owned QIC is acquiring a 51 percent interest in a retail shopping center in New York state from Forest City Realty Trust (FCEa.N), the fund said in a statement, its eleventh U.S. acquisition.

“It further diversifies QIC’s existing U.S. retail property portfolio, providing a unique opportunity to take a strategic stake in a quality retail asset within a tightly held institutional asset class, and provides even further geographic exposure to the U.S. East Coast,” said Steven Leigh, managing director of QIC Global Real Estate.

QIC did not put a value on the deal, which an industry source said was worth about $750 million.

QIC is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia with around A$79 billion ($56 billion) in funds under management. It has around A$13.7 billion invested in Australian and international retail and offices.

Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.