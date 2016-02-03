FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's QIC buys U.S. shopping center for $750 million
February 3, 2016 / 12:32 AM / in 2 years

Australia's QIC buys U.S. shopping center for $750 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment fund QIC Ltd [QINVE.UL] said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in a U.S. shopping center and other development rights, in a deal valued at about $750 million

Queensland state-owned QIC is acquiring a 51 percent interest in a retail shopping center in New York state from Forest City Realty Trust (FCEa.N), the fund said in a statement, its eleventh U.S. acquisition.

“It further diversifies QIC’s existing U.S. retail property portfolio, providing a unique opportunity to take a strategic stake in a quality retail asset within a tightly held institutional asset class, and provides even further geographic exposure to the U.S. East Coast,” said Steven Leigh, managing director of QIC Global Real Estate.

QIC did not put a value on the deal, which an industry source said was worth about $750 million.

QIC is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia with around A$79 billion ($56 billion) in funds under management. It has around A$13.7 billion invested in Australian and international retail and offices.

Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Richard Pullin

