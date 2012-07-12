Icahn appeals to Forest board over head of chairman/CEO

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn stepped up pressure on Forest Laboratories Inc on Thursday, sending a letter to the drug company’s board of directors, warning time was running out for an amicable agreement relating to board changes.

Icahn appealed to non-management members of the board, saying his attempts to reach an amicable agreement with Howard Solomon, the company’s chairman and chief executive, had fallen on deaf ears.

“I am concerned that we are reaching a precipice in this proxy contest from which an amicable solution is no longer possible,” Icahn wrote, “and while I believe I will prevail in this proxy contest, the one thing that Howard Solomon and I do agree on, is that we both believe that an amicable solution would best serve all shareholders and would avoid a great deal of distraction and expenses for the company.”