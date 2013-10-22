FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 22, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Forest quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings before product acquisition costs that were more than twice what analysts expected, as sales of its treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and depression increased.

The company, which has a new chief executive after investor Carl Icahn sought change at the top, said revenue rose 17 percent during the quarter.

It reported earnings of 36 cents per share, excluding product acquisition-related costs. Analysts expected 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit rose to $70 million, or 26 cents per share, from $21 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $855 million from $761 million a year earlier.

Former Bausch & Lomb Inc head Brent Saunders started on October 1 as Forest’s CEO, replacing longtime leader Howard Soloman. The move came after years of wrangling with Icahn as part of a deal that averted a proxy fight this past summer.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.