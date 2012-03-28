FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA adds warnings to Forest Labs' Celexa label
March 28, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

FDA adds warnings to Forest Labs' Celexa label

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health regulators added new warnings to the label of Forest Laboratories Inc’s antidepressant Celexa and its generic versions about a potential risk of rare heart diseases.

The changed drug label has a particular caution for patients with certain conditions because of the risk of QT syndrome -- a disorder of the heart’s electrical activity.

The FDA also said the maximum recommended dose of Celexa, or citalopram, is 20 mg per day for patients older than 60 years.

Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

