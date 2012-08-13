FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn slams Forest Labs over FDA warning letter
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 13, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

Icahn slams Forest Labs over FDA warning letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investor Carl Icahn expressed concerns about Forest Laboratories Inc receiving its second warning letter from U.S. health regulators for unethical practices by the drugmaker’s sales representatives.

Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to Forest’s 10-member board at its annual meeting on August 15 after failing in a similar effort last year.

On August 1, Forest received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, regarding a violation of promotional practices for the company’s pulmonary drug Daliresp.

It had received a similar letter last year related to unethical sales practices for selling fibromyalgia drug Savella.

“Forest is one of the only (few) companies lax enough to receive multiple warning letters while subject to a Corporate Integrity Agreement,” Icahn said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $33.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story fixes spelling of Icahn in headline

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.