September 12, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Forest Oil names new CEO, raises sales volume outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Forest Oil Corp FST.N named long-time board member Patrick McDonald as chief executive and raised its sales volume outlook for the second half of the year.

McDonald, who has been a director at the oil and natural gas company since 2004, has been serving as interim CEO since June 21.

Forest Oil expects net sales volumes to average about 330 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) to 340 mmcfe/d in the second half of the year, 3 percent higher than its earlier forecast.

The company also raised its capital budget by $50 million to between $240 million and $260 million.

Forest Oil, which is ramping up drilling for higher-margin oil and liquids, is looking to sell assets to reduce a $1.9 billion debt load, double its current market value.

Shares of the company closed at $8.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

