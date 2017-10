A teller counts Japanese yen to exchange them into U.S. dollars at a foreign exchange booth at a business district in Tokyo in this November 26, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slid to its lowest level against the yen since November 2014 on Tuesday, as a sell-off in equities boosted the appeal for the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.

The dollar was last at 115.18 yen JPY= after earlier falling as low as 114.75 yen.