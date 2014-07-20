FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Serious Fraud Office may announce FX probe by end-July: FT.com
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 20, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Serious Fraud Office may announce FX probe by end-July: FT.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is displayed in an unmarked Serious Fraud Office vehicle parked outside a building, in Mayfair, central London March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Serious Fraud Office, the UK’s main anti-fraud agency, could announce a formal investigation into alleged manipulation of the global foreign exchange market by the end of this month, the FT.com reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The UK agency has been gathering input and information for the past few month on allegations of rigging in the currency market, which has a daily volume of $5.3 trillion, according to people cited by the FT.

Any announcement by the SFO follows frequent information-sharing meetings with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the same sources said.

The SFO would not confirm or deny a formal probe would be announced. “We are receiving and examining complex data on this topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that decision will be announced in the usual way,” the FT quoted the SFO as saying.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.