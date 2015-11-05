Zloty, leu seen shaking off politics, crown surging: Reuters poll

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Poland’s robust economic growth is expected to boost the zloty in the next 12 months, while loose monetary policy across Central Europe may weaken some of the region’s other currencies.

According to a Nov. 2-4 poll of 41 analysts, investors are expected to overlook political risks in Poland and Romania, pushing the crown up through the central bank’s policy barrier of 27 against the euro.

The Hungarian central bank’s new lending incentives and comments, however, have persuaded the majority of analysts that it will try to weaken the forint to keep the economy growing robustly.

In the monthly poll, the median estimate sees a 3.2 percent rise for the zloty by late 2016 from Wednesday’s close, to 4.1, slightly weaker than 4.075 projected a month ago.

The currency hit 9-month lows near 4.3 last month as the eurosceptic opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) won elections, pledging higher spending, lower interest rates and a big cheap lending program from the central bank.

Its rate-setting body will be revamped early next year.

Analysts said the risk was a weaker zloty and policy changes would be closely watched, but likely strong economic growth would be an overwhelming argument for zloty strength.

“The new government will increase public spending but it will also reach a growth rate of 5 percent. ... A key plus point for the zloty,” DZ Bank analyst, Sandra Striffler, said.

The Hungarian bank extended its lending for growth program on Tuesday and one of its senior economists said a likely fall in real interest rates might weaken the forint.

In the poll, the median forecast shows a slight forint weakening by the end of 2016, to 315 versus the euro, compared with 312 projected a month ago, but the forecast range is wide, between 290 and 325.

The Czech crown is seen firming to 26.65.

This contrasts with the forecast of 8 out of 15 analysts in a separate poll, who said the central bank would end its weak crown policy, including the cap at 27, in the first half of 2017, postponing an exit from the policy beyond the end of 2016.

In Romania, the leu plunged on Wednesday after Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned, but analysts said the resulting political uncertainty is unlikely to leave a lasting mark on the exchange rate.

The poll projects a 1.1 percent rise for the leu to 4.4 against the euro in the next 12 months. The dinar in Serbia, where the central bank is still seen as having room to cut interest rates, is seen easing 2.1 percent to 123.