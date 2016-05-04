Poland's zloty to recover as economy outperforms euro zone

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Jitters over Poland’s currency may return in coming weeks but the zloty is forecast to strengthen against the euro over the next few months as the economy continues to outperform the euro zone, a Reuters poll of 38 analysts showed on Wednesday.

Central Europe’s strong growth along with economic and political stability have shielded its assets in recent months against turmoil that has hit emerging economies with weaker fundamentals and more vulnerable to commodity prices.

The zloty has been the region’s weakest link so far this year due to fears over the impact on banks of a bill to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, uncertainty over next year’s budget and a conflict of the government with the constitutional court that critics say undermines the judiciary.

Poles holding Swiss-franc denominated mortgages, which are worth 8 percent of Poland’s economic output, were hit by a rise in repayment costs when the franc rose sharply against the zloty.

Worries that Moody’s may downgrade Poland’s credit rating in a review due on May 13 has also weighed on the zloty in the past two weeks.

Poland is also vulnerable to rising concerns that the region’s trade and financial accounts will be hit if a referendum in the United Kingdom next month results in a decision to quit the European Union.

The consensus among analysts in the April 28-May 3 Reuters poll projects that the zloty will firm 1.5 percent from end-April by the end of July to 4.31 against the euro, and gain 2.9 percent in the next 12 months to 4.25.

That would help the zloty, an underperformer in the region this year, to return to end-2015 levels.

“(It) remains supported by strong fundamentals, i.e., real rate and growth differentials, while the Ministry of Finance has the will and firepower to provide support during spells of sustained sell-off,” said Societe Generale analyst Roxana Hulea.

The poll sees Hungary’s forint weakening about 1 percent by the end of July to 314.25 against the euro and to 315 in the next one year. The central bank signaled last month that the end of its series of interest rate cuts could be near.

In Romania, where expectations that tax cuts and wage hikes will fuel inflation have made the central bank hawkish, the leu is expected to firm 0.7 percent to 4.45 in the next months, and to 4.43 by May next year, according to the poll.

