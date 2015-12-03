Emerging market forex set for calmer year, but no turnaround yet: Reuters poll

BRASILIA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies look set to weaken further after a U.S. interest rate increase expected in a few weeks, but next year should be a lot calmer if the Federal Reserve raises rates only gradually, as it has promised, a Reuters poll showed.

As investors brace for the first rate increase by the Federal Reserve in almost a decade, expected on Dec. 16, the Brazilian real, Turkish lira, South African rand are likely to remain under pressure in December.

But strategists in the monthly global poll see the four-year-long dollar rally shift to a less aggressive phase next year, with some emerging market currencies even stabilizing.

The rand fell over 20 percent in 2015 and in one year will probably be about where it is now, 14.35 per dollar, the poll showed. It touched its weakest level on Tuesday at 14.495.

The Russian rouble, which dropped 13 percent this year, is more likely to hold roughly steady at 68 per dollar.

Latin American currencies other than the Brazilian real may also slow their decline as central banks from Chile to Colombia follow the Fed’s lead and raise rates.

“Generally speaking for emerging currencies, we still have in our forecasts some weakness, but this weakness will be more limited than seen in 2015,” said Murat Toprak, emerging market strategist at HSBC in London.

“The main reason is that we think the dollar bull run is coming to an end. We do not think the Fed will be as aggressive as most of the people think in 2016,” he added.

Still, chances of a solid turnaround in 2016 remain slim, the poll suggested. Many emerging countries continue to struggle with recession and political turbulence.

An analysis of previous episodes of Fed tightening might suggest a dollar retreat next year, because much of that is already priced in. But that assumption would probably be wrong , economists at Citi wrote in a report led by Jeremy Hale and Guillermo Mondino.

Also, growth expectations in emerging markets peaked in 2010 and gave way to fears of a global recession, they argued.

“(We) only see the broader trend ending if, and when, medium-term sentiment on these other regions turns structurally more positive,” they wrote.

The Brazilian real seems the currency most vulnerable to another sell-off, according to strategists in the survey. Its economy is sinking into one of its worst recessions on record and a massive corruption investigation is rattling Brazilian business and politics.

The real has lost about 30 percent this year against the U.S. dollar, the steepest decline among top global currencies tracked by Reuters. It is expected to weaken 5 percent more in 12 months, to 4.09 per dollar.

The Turkish lira has weakened 19 percent this year and might lose another 9 percent by November 2016, to 3.15 per dollar.