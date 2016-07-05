Swedish and Norwegian currencies set to rally against euro: Reuters poll

OSLO (Reuters) - The currencies of Sweden and Norway are set to rise in value against the euro over the next 12 months, but will see short-term weakness against the U.S. dollar following the Brexit vote, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.

The Swedish economy, among Europe's fastest growing, expanded by 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and continues to benefit from ultra-loose monetary policies that analysts say will be maintained for the time being.

Economists participating in the poll predicted on average that the Swedish crown would rise by almost two percent against the euro in the next three months and by about 4.5 percent to 9.00 in a year's time.

"We still expect fairly strong growth in Sweden, even if we've cut forecasts somewhat following the Brexit vote," Handelsbanken currency strategist Nils Kristian Knudsen said.

"Swedish inflation seems set to rise in the second half of 2016, and we believe the crown will respond positively to that. It's a natural reaction," he added.

Meanwhile, neighboring Norway is expected to see a moderate economic recovery in 2017 following a slump triggered by the sharp fall in the price of crude oil, the main export.

The Norwegian central bank in March slashed its key policy rate to a record low of 0.5 percent and said in June it would likely cut it again later this year to boost growth and lift the outlook for inflation.

Economists predicted the Norwegian crown would rise by three percent against the euro by the summer of 2017 as the economy gradually recovers.

"We see positive signs in economic data and believe the worst is behind us for the Norwegian economy, and that the growth momentum picks up in the second half of the year," SEB Norway chief strategist Erica Blomgren said.

The Norwegian and Swedish crowns are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next three months though, along with a general weakening of the euro, as Britain's vote to leave the European Union has triggered uncertainty among investors.

Both the Riksbank and Norges Bank have emphasized a need for currency weakness to keep inflation up and help facilitate growth, and in the case of Sweden the central bank even authorized its governor to intervene in the market if necessary.

On a 12-month basis, however, both the Swedish and Norwegian crowns are expected to regain some ground versus the dollar, the poll showed.